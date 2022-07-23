The Reese’s Senior Bowl has named nine HBCU prospects to watch in the 2022 season as part of its Small School Saturday profile.

Names include six players from the SWAC, two from the MEAC, and one from the CIAA.

#SmallSchoolSaturday Vol. 8

Final #SSS installment profiles many top HBCU prospects on @seniorbowl radar this fall. Building on last year with inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile, addition of four HBCU coaches to our staffs, & two HBCU players drafted.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/AsKnVY0Xbs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 23, 2022

Senior Bowl HBCU Watchlist

Sundiata Anderson DL, Grambling State

Sundiata Anderson was one of only two Grambling State players to be selected to an All-SWAC team last season. In 11 games, he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Big things are expected from the Tigers defender as he was also named to the All-SWAC Preseason First Team and the Shrine Bowl 1000 list.

Kemari Averett TE, Bethune-Cookman

Kemari Averett has been tabbed by many as one of the best tight ends in all of college football. Last season, he led Bethune-Cookman in receptions (52), receiving yards (888) and receiving touchdowns (10). In addition to being named to the All-SWAC first team, he was also selected to the AFCA Coaches All-American first team, the Hero Sports All-American second team, and the Stats Perform FCS All-American second team. Don’t be surprised to hear Averett’s name be called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

BJ Bohler DB, Florida A&M

BJ Bohler was one of the top ball hawks in the SWAC last season for the Rattlers. He ranked second in the conference in passes defended (16) and tied for second in interceptions (4). Bohler also recorded 52 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. The Rattlers defensive back was a big reason why Florida A&M was one of the top defenses in the country.

Jablonski Green LB, South Carolina State

Jablonski Green was one of the unsung heroes of South Carolina State’s championship defense last year. He led the MEAC with 17.5 tackles for loss along with 41 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Green has the potential to be the next great South Carolina State defender to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Esaias Guthrie DB, Delaware State

Esaias Guthrie is the only sophomore to be named to the Senior Bowl HBCU prospects watch list. Guthrie was a huge bright spot for the Delaware State defense this past season. The Hornets DB led the MEAC with four interceptions adding 32.0 total tackles.

John Huggins DB, Jackson State

John Huggins is the only returning player named to the Senior Bowl watch list that was not named to an all-conference team. In his first season with the Tigers, Huggins finished with 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and six pass breakups. His best performance came in the SWAC championship game against Prairie View A&M recording three pass breakups.

Jordan Lewis DL, Southern

Jordan Lewis is the most accomplished player on this watch list. Lewis was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and the Buck Buchanan award winner in the 2021 spring season. Although he was not named to the All-SWAC team this past year, he still put forth impressive numbers 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Mark Pope WR, Jackson State

Mark Pope is entering his first season with Jackson State transferring from the University of Miami. In three seasons with the Hurricanes, Pope recorded 52 receptions for 680 yards scoring four touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal last November committing to Jackson State in December.

Joshua Pryor DL, Bowie State

The only Division II player highlighted by the Senior Bowl, Joshua Pryor will look to keep Bowie State at the top of the CIAA. Pryor has played a huge role in the Bulldogs winning three consecutive conference championships. He has put forth 198 tackles, 66.5 tackles and 28.5 sacks in those three seasons being named an All-American each year.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the official all-star game for college football that has been around for 72 years.

Many of the top college prospects will look to showcase their skills thereby improving their draft stock in front of scouts and a nationally televised crowd. The game is set to be played on Feb. 4, 2023 and air on NFL Network.