Tournament time is the most exciting period in college basketball because fans are treated to some of the most emotionally driven and intense games with memorable moments that last a lifetime.

That trend continued Thursday with an unthinkable finish to the Talladega-Mobile Southern States Athletic Conference quarterfinal tournament game.

Talladega trailed by 10 points with 5:28 remaining in the game having not led since the first quarter.

Watch as @DegaTornadoes scores five points in the final moments to beat @UMobileRams in the quarterfinals of the SSAC Women’s Basketball Championship. #SCTop10 @espnW @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/lKkXTusmZ4 — Southern States (@SSACsports) February 25, 2022



The Tornadoes continued to fight back eventually tying the game. Mobile answered by increasing their lead to five points with 20 seconds remaining.

Talladega guard Kameron Shelley later hit two free throws to cut the lead to three.

With a chance to put the game away, Mobile missed both free throws and Shelley pushed the ball down the floor, hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game with just two seconds remaining.

Talladega guard Kendall Weary then stole the inbounds pass and laid the ball at the buzzer.

Welcome to February Madness.