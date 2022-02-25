Talladega College
Image: Southern States/Twitter

Tournament time is the most exciting period in college basketball because fans are treated to some of the most emotionally driven and intense games with memorable moments that last a lifetime.

That trend continued Thursday with an unthinkable finish to the Talladega-Mobile Southern States Athletic Conference quarterfinal tournament game.

Talladega trailed by 10 points with 5:28 remaining in the game having not led since the first quarter.


The Tornadoes continued to fight back eventually tying the game. Mobile answered by increasing their lead to five points with 20 seconds remaining.

Talladega guard Kameron Shelley later hit two free throws to cut the lead to three.

With a chance to put the game away, Mobile missed both free throws and Shelley pushed the ball down the floor, hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game with just two seconds remaining.

Talladega guard Kendall Weary then stole the inbounds pass and laid the ball at the buzzer.

Welcome to February Madness.



