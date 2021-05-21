MADISON, Ala. — It was an emotional and intense game for the Prairie View A&M (14-16) baseball team, as the Panthers used a ninth-inning RBI walk-off single to right-center field by Kellen Rogers to rally to a 2-1 win over Southern (16-28) in the 2021 SWAC Baseball Tournament.

Great defense was provided throughout the contest as each side made several spectacular plays to save runs and give the fans an unforgettable show.

How it Happened:

After four scoreless innings, the Panthers struck first in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Andrew Garcia started the inning by reaching first on a throwing error by the shortstop. Junior Damarie Smith gave the Panthers life with the next at bat hammering a single shot to right-center advancing to second on the throw to Garcia to make the score 1-0 over the Jaguars.

Southern followed suit to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth. After two and half defensive innings, it looked as if the game would go extra. The Panthers had different plans as Garcia showed the ice in his veins with a triple down the left line to set up the scoring run. Fresh off the bench Rogers stepped to the plate and fought off a 1-2 count crushing a walk-off RBI single to right-center field to advance the Panthers to a 2-1 win over Southern and an undefeated record in the 2021 SWAC Tournament.

Southern’s first baseman Colton Frank went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Jovante Dorris recorded one hit for the Jaguars.

Smith and senior Xavier Jefferson collected two hits in four at-bats. Brayden Johnson, Christian Mendez each went 1-for-2. Garcia grabbed the biggest hit of the game going 1-for-4 with two runs.

Derrick Curry (3-1) earned the win, pitching 1.0 innings of relief. The junior faced three batters to hold off the Jaguars.

The Panthers will find out their next opponent after the Alcorn and Southern game at noon tomorrow. PVAMU is scheduled to play that game at 6 p.m.

