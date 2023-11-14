North Carolina Central may not repeat as Celebration Bowl champions, pending the outcome of a game between Howard and Morgan State.

But they still could have something more to play for with a win over Delaware State in the regular season finale this Saturday.

Sam Herder, Senior FCS analyst for HERO Sports, says that the Eagles have a fair chance at an invite to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs thanks to strong outings and wins against comparable opponents.

“I think they have a strong shot. The at-large bubble will be packed with seven-win teams, and N.C. Central’s 9-2 finish with eight D1 wins will stand out,” Herder says. “What could hurt their chances is a low number of ranked wins (only one over Elon, who is no longer in the playoff picture) and a strength of schedule in the 90s. But the nine overall wins and being ranked in the Top 10 in recent national polls, I think the committee would seriously consider NC Central as a bid into the playoffs.”

Blowout loss to Howard might be playoff selection committee red flag

Herder says a resounding win over the Hornets this weekend could shore up their case, especially on the heels of a tough loss to Howard this past weekend.

“The worst loss [for NC Central] is definitely the one to Howard. That could be a red flag for the committee since it was so decisive. Beating up on Delaware State will help for style points for at-large consideration,” he explains, adding that “The win over Elon is their best win. Elon was ranked at the time. And even though the Phoenix are no longer ranked, they did just beat No. 5 Delaware a couple of games ago. So, the Elon win still stands out for NC Central.”

Bubble teams NC Central need to watch

Herder says bubble teams to look out for if you’re an NCCU fan are Incarnate Word, Youngstown State, Richmond (who, of course, lost to Morgan State to open the season), Southern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Eastern Illinois, Holy Cross and Chattanooga.

If the Eagles are invited to the FCS dance, their opponent will depend on proximity and a few other variables.

“The bracket is regionalized to save the NCAA on travel costs, so any team in the field within 400 miles of NC Central is a likely matchup,” he said. “As far as where the game is played, first-round matchups are determined by things like bid amounts to host, revenue potential, facilities, athlete experience, and/or team performances.”