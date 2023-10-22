You might also like

An XFL Letter of Intent, while not a contract, does outline an agreement in principle between a player and team. Earlier this week, several former HBCU football players signed with teams.

San Antonio Brahmas | Malachi Wideman | Wide Receiver | Jackson State

In his first season at Jackson State in 2021, the Tennessee transfer led the SWAC with 12 touchdowns, while also hauling in 34 receptions for 540 yards. Last season he was limited to appearing in only six games and recorded three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

St. Louis Battlehawks | Kemari Averett Tight End | Bethune Cookman

The Louisville transfer reeled in 52 passes for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Wildcats. In his senior season, the he caught 39 passes for 445 yards and seven touchdowns to earn First Team All-SWAC honors.

Arlington Renegades | Storey Jackson |Linebacker | Liberty (Prairie View A&M)

At Prairie View, Jackson where he would finish his first season with 72 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He led the Panthers in tackles during their spring 2021 season and made the All-SWAC First-Team defense.

An additional list of 24 players who also signed an intent letter was released later in the week, with the lone HBCU representative being former Prairie View tight end Tristen Wallace.

Houston Roughnecks | Tristen Wallace |Tight End | Prairie View A&M

While at Prairie View over two seasons, Wallace caught 78 passes for 1,114 yards and six touchdowns.