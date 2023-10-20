The popular ESPN morning show “First Take is expected to make stops at HBCU campuses this fall.

“First Take,” starring Stephen A. Smith and Savannah State alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, will broadcast a show from Savannah State on Nov. 6, the Savannah Morning News reported.

“I’m not good with that, I’m great with that,” Sharpe to Smith recently when asked if he’d like to do the show from his alma mater. “This might be the best news because it’s an opportunity for me and an opportunity for everyone else to see where I matriculated, where I earned my degree from — Savannah State University.

“I want people to see that these people had a hand in Shannon Sharpe becoming who I became… For me to only be on ‘First Take’ for a month and have something like this — for you to put something like this in motion. Words don’t do it proper justice for what this means to me, for one of Savannah State’s own to come back on a platform like ‘First Take’ and for everyone to see what I was able to become. It all started at Savannah State almost 40 years ago, I’m humbled beyond humbled.”

First Take will also travel to the North Carolina HBCU of Smith, who is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, the newspaper reported.

That show will be held on Nov. 7.