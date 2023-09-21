HUNTSVILLE, Ala. | Quincy Casey completed passes to 10 different receivers and threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in 31-24 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Thursday night.

Alabama A&M (2-2 overall, 1-1 SWAC) got the ball to begin the game, but on the first offensive play from scrimmage, Darin Turner, who caught a four-yard pass from Quincy Casey, fumbled the ball and was recovered by Rico Dozier at the Bulldog 20.

The Golden Lions, aided by a face mask personal foul penalty, cashed the turnover into points as Kevin English caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mekhi Hagans as Arkansas-Pine Bluff grabbed a quick 7-0 lead with 11:42 in the first quarter.

On the Bulldogs’ next possession, AAMU avoided disaster after Ryan Morrow recovered his own fumble. Casey then connected for a 39-yard pass play to Terrell Gardner, setting up the Bulldogs inside the UAPB 20. However, the Bulldog drive stalled at the Golden Lion 5 and AAMU settled for a 27-yard field goal by Luke Moffett.

After a Golden Lion punt, Alabama A&M went back to work, starting at its own 45. The Bulldogs moved the ball 55 yards in seven plays, taking just over two minutes off the clock as Casey found Gardner in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown as AAMU took a 10-7 advantage with 3:12 remaining in the period.

After the score, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-3, 0-1) took the kickoff and moved the ball to the AAMU 17. However, Jalen Macon was sacked by Zareon Hayes for 16 yards. On the very next play, Macon was intercepted by Marquez Beason ending the scoring threat for UAPB.

The Golden Lions responded with a 94-yard, 16-play drive that ended with a Dean Sarris a 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff capitalized on the short field as Macon connected with Tristan Ballard on a 12-yard touchdown pass giving the Golden Lions a 17-10 lead with 51 seconds left in the half.

Neither team got much go early in the third quarter.

However, Alabama A&M put together a time-consuming drive right before the end of the third quarter and was aided by a pass interference penalty as Donovan Eaglin capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 17 with 49 seconds remaining in the period.

After an Arkansas-Pine Bluff punt on its next possession, the Bulldogs quickly moved the ball down the field as Casey connected on passes to five different receivers and struck the big blow, a 29-yard touchdown pass to Barry White as Alabama A&M grabbed the 24-17 lead with 11:55 left.

The Golden Lions responded with a big third-down completion as Macon found Michael Jamerson down the right side for the 80-yard touchdown, tying the game at 24 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Big plays highlighted Alabama A&M’s next drive as Casey found a streaking Keenan Hambrick down the left sideline to the UAPB 20. Five plays later, White caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Casey as the Bulldogs broke the tie and took a 31-24 advantage with 7:53 left.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff put together a 12-play, 45-yard drive, moving the ball inside the AAMU 20, but walked away with zero points after Macon was stripped sacked by Demetrie Morgan.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had one more final chance to potentially tie the game but Macon was sacked as time expired giving AAMU its first conference win of the season.

Courtesy: Alabama A&M Athletics