The Tennessee State Tigers won the Southern Heritage Classic for the first time in the Eddie George era.

Quarterback Daveon Bryant had a major hand in the Tigers’ win, completing 14 of 19 passes for 174 yards while adding 80 yards on the ground.

Draylen Ellis, the Tigers’ starter last season, saw limited duty, completing two of his three passes yards for 21 yards.

Despite Bryant’s strong performance, the quarterback position has still not been settled. On the most recent OVC-Big South football media call, head coach Eddie George praised Bryant for playing “his behind off” but stopped short of saying he secured the starting job.

“I think that definitely depends on Daveon. He’s definitely separated himself by having a good game. Now the key is to be consistent with that,” said George. “Can he continue to manage the game? Can he continue to make those plays with confidence, take command of the offense [and] put us in a good position?

“Once he shows he’s capable of doing that, then I will make the necessary changes to get a guy in here who can do it.

On the season, Bryant has completed 19 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two interceptions while adding 109 yards on the ground on 16 carries.