Coming off a loss in the Orange Blossom Classic, the Jackson State Tigers got themselves back in the win column last Saturday, defeating Southern 27-14.

This win gave the Tigers their first conference win of the season, improving their record to 2-1 overall and 1-1 against the SWAC.

Coach Taylor spoke about how difficult it has been starting the season with four straight road games and how the team has managed the early schedule.

“I’m tired of living out of suitcases,” said Coach Taylor about the Tigers’ early road schedule. “It’s been a challenging schedule for our football team. For us to be at 2-1 and that one we didn’t play our best football game where we had a lot of mistakes on our end, not taking [anything] away from a good FAMU football team, but this has been a challenge. Our kids are ready to play here, but that’s the way this thing played out.”

The Tigers’ head coach did give credit to the school’s fan base, who he says are “showing up and showing out in numbers.”

Jackson State remains on the road this upcoming weekend when the Tigers travel to San Marcos, Texas, to face Texas State.

JSU will play its home opener against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23 before going back on the road the following week to face Alabama A&M.

“It’s important that we are ready to go week in, week out, whether we are on the road or we are at home,” Taylor said. “I think it tells you a lot about your football team when you’re playing all of these road games early on against these quality opponents that we’re going to fight. We [have] a lot of fight in this football team.”