Now that the NFL preseason is officially over, teams face some difficult decisions with mandatory roster reductions.
Teams are expected to trim their rosters down to 53 players today, which could bring good and bad news for several HBCU players.
While it is possible that we could see numerous HBCU names announced being cut by their respective team, it does not mean they will not be part of an NFL team in the future.
If they are not announced as part of a team’s 53-man roster, a player could still have their waivers claimed by another team or be signed to their current team’s practice squad.
Here, we will track the whereabouts of all HBCU talent in play as reports come down.
53-man Roster Additions
Tytus Howard OL, Houston Texans
Joshua Williams DB, Kansas City Chiefs
Markquese Bell S, Dallas Cowboys
James Houston DE, Detroit Lions
Emanuel Wilson RB, Green Bay Packers
KhaDarel Hodge WR, Atlanta Falcons
Ricky Lee OL, Carolina Panthers
Cobie Durant DB, Los Angeles Rams
Cut
Aubrey Miller II LB, Miami Dolphins
Claudin Cherelus LB, New York Jets
Shemar Bridges WR, Baltimore Ravens
Darius Hagans RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
De’Shaan Dixon LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Andrew Farmer LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Isaiah Land LB, Dallas Cowboys
Joshua Pryor DL, Washington Commanders
Jadakis Bonds WR, Green Bay Packers
Chris Blair, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Mark Evans II OL, New Orleans Saints
Keenan Isaac DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Xavier Smith WR, Los Angeles Rams
Darryl Johnson LB, San Francisco 49ers
Placed on Injured Reserve
Isaiah Bolden DB, New England Patriots
