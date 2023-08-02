You might also like

ESPN on Tuesday unveiled its college football anthem for the 2023 season.

And several HBCUs appear in the now-annual hype video produced by the network.

The song is “Something Real” by Post Malone. Here’s the hype video below.



The song will be featured as the anthem on ESPN’s college football programming throughout the season.

The 1-minute, 22-second mash-up of college football scenes, sounds, and even headlines, features brief images of the Southern University marching band, the crowd at a Jackson State home game, and a sideline shot of the current HBCU national champion North Carolina Central Eagles.