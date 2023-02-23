No Result
Several injured in bus crash involving Delaware State bowling team

HBCU Sports by HBCU Sports
February 23, 2023
Several people in the traveling party of the Delaware State women’s bowling team were transported to hospitals after the bus carrying the group crashed in Virginia.

A Richmond, Virginia television station reported Thursday that the charter bus traveling south on I-85 veered off the road and overturned at about 11:15 a.m.

An estimated 10 passengers and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the report. At least two people among the injured were flown from the scene for what was described as “serious injuries.” The current condition of the injured has not been disclosed, though no deaths have been reported.

While the cause of the wreck has not been officially determined, Virginia authorities indicated that the driver, later identified as Lloyd Archer, may have been “drowsy at the time” prior to the crash.

Archer, 63, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

The team was traveling to Virginia ahead of the MEAC Bowling Championships that are scheduled to begin on Friday.

More information will be posted as it becomes available. Check back with HBCU Sports for updates.



