Saturday night in Nashville there was a sobering reminder that competition, no matter how fierce, will always be superseded by people.

With 3:04 left in the second half of Tennessee Tech’s matchup with Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech junior guard Diante Wood was injured when he fell into a group of players under the basket and remained face down for several minutes.

In a positive sign, Wood was able to move his lower extremities while being attended to by trainers.

Wood, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior from Anniston, Alabama, was taken off the floor on a stretcher and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center via ambulance.

After players from both teams gathered in prayer at the spot Wood once laid, the players went back to their respective locker rooms and the game was suspended with Tennessee State leading 67-53 after consultation with Ohio Valley officials.

Diante is headed back to Cookeville! Thanks to everyone for their prayers and continued support!#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/27PmjrY96P — TTU Men’s Basketball (@TTU_Basketball) February 12, 2023

Tennessee Tech released the following statement after the game:

“Tennessee Tech men’s basketball junior guard Diante Wood sustained an injury during the second half of Saturday’s contest at Tennessee State. He was evaluated by Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech athletics training staff members and local, Nashville EMS personnel and taken to the hospital for further observation. In accordance with Tennessee Tech University policy and HIPPA restrictions, no further information will be provided at this time. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of Diante, his family, and the members of the Golden Eagle basketball program.”

Later Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference released a statement on the incident:

“On Saturday, the OVC men’s basketball game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State was suspended with 3:04 remaining and TSU leading 67-53 due to an injury suffered by a TTU player. In accordance with the NCAA Rulebook (Section 4), both teams agreed to end the game at the point of interruption and declare Tennessee State the winner. Because the contest had reached “a reasonable point of conclusion” (at least 30 minutes for basketball), the statistics will count for both teams. Our thoughts are with the Tennessee Tech program at this time.”

With the decision, Tennessee State won their fifth consecutive game.