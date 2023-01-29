You might also like

You might also like

HBCU football players and coaches participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday.



The unofficial college football all-star game was a showcase for prospects to show off their skills to NFL teams.

In addition to five HBCU players who made up the National Team and American Team rosters, Tennessee State head coach Eddie George was part of the National Team staff.



George was joined on the National Team by Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson and Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Doesn’t matter where you go to school. If you can ball they will find you‼️‼️ @1kEmanuelWilson is a Starter and impact player at the @NFLPABowl @FVSUATHLETICS @HBCUGameday #wildcatfootball pic.twitter.com/L0sTMYKUur — Trey Wallace (@CoachT_Wallace) January 28, 2023

On the American Team, there was cornerback Keenan Issac from Alabama State, running back Darius Hagans from Virginia State and tight end Kemari Averett from Bethune-Cookman.

The American Team won 19-17, but HBCU players stood out in the game. Wilson had four carries for 16 yards, with 14 of his team’s 50 rushing yards in the first half.

He made himself known in the first two minutes when he had an 8-yard run on first down. He then had a 5-yard run in the final three minutes of the first half.

Bolden returned a punt for eight yards to near midfield at the National 43-yard line. It was the National Team’s only punt return of the entire first half.

The two running backs also made appearances in the second half, with Wilson having one carry for 1 yard and Hagans having two carries.

HBCU prospects will have opportunities to participate in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, respectively.