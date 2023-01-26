You might also like

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Thursday revealed its future matchups that will be played in Atlanta though the 2026 season.

The 2023 challenge features Jackson State meeting South Carolina State in a rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl won by the Bulldogs. In 2024, Norfolk State plays Florida A&M.

Southern, which had agreed to play in the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, is scheduled to play current HBCU national champion North Carolina Central. In 2026, Alabama State will face off versus South Carolina State.

In the history of the FCS HBCU conference challenge, the MEAC holds an 11-5 all-time record.

Alabama State won last season’s game 23-13 over Howard.