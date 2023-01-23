You might also like

The interim tag has been removed from Kyle Jackson, making him the 10th head coach in Bowie State history.

“It is with great Bulldog pride that we begin the next chapter in BSU football with the hiring of Kyle Lamont Jackson as our next head football coach,” said athletics director Clyde Doughty, Jr. in a release on BSU’s website. “During his year as interim, Kyle proved without a shadow of a doubt that he is very capable of commanding the respect of his student-athletes, coaches, and opponents while putting our football program in a position to be successful academically and athletically.”

After Damon Wilson accepted the head coach position at Morgan State, Jackson was named interim head coach last May.

During the 2022 season, Jackson guided the Bulldogs to a 6-4 record.

Jackson was a four-year starter at linebacker under Coach Wilson from 2007-10 and was a team captain for his final two seasons.

After his Bulldog playing days were complete, Jackson joined Coach Wilson’s staff as a linebackers and tight end coach from 2011-13.

Jackson returned to his alma mater in 2017 and was impactful as a linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator. He helped lead a defense that allowed 21.5 points per contest and a unit that was a vital component of a team that went 9-2 and earned a berth in the Division II Playoffs.

The defensive units Jackson helped coach were also integral in subsequent playoff appearances in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Jackson is now the third BSU alum to helm the football program, following Henry Frazier, and Wilson.