Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin was the latest player to accept an invite to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

We are proud to announce that Mississippi Valley State WR JACORY RANKIN (@jacory_1) has been selected for the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/hOPkfYhmbV — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) December 30, 2022

The senior wide receiver out of Port Gibson, Mississippi was the Delta Devils’ leading receiver, pulling in 39 receptions for 379 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season. In his MVSU career, Rankin caught 86 passes for 1,110 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be the second all-star showcase this postseason Rankin has taken part in. Earlier this month in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, Rankin hauled in seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. and will air on the NFL Network.