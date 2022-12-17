You might also like

You might also like

Jackson State could be retaining one of its most integral offensive weapons as SWAC Freshman of the Year Kevin Coleman has re-affirmed his commitment to the program.

On Instagram, he shared his original commitment post following Jackson State’s 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central on Saturday saying “Love ya Jackson 4L” as well as “Gotta finish what we started…”

When Deion Sanders first announced he would be moving on to Colorado, Coleman was one of many players people expected to follow him.

pic.twitter.com/MrlPhzap0T — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) December 17, 2022

In his initial press conference when he committed to Jackson State, he credited Sanders as the inspiration for his decision saying, “Primetime why not play for the best?”

Coleman had his best performance of the season in the Celebration Bowl recording seven receptions for 137 yards (both season-highs) including an 85-yard touchdown catch. He also had a major impact on special teams returning six kickoffs for 125 yards.

This is nothing new for the Tigers’ freshman who has been a major threat for Jackson State on offense and special teams all season.

He finished the year with 32 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 373 yards and six punts for 52 yards.