Linebacker Aubrey Miller and defensive back Isaiah Bolden — a pair of Jackson State’s top defensive players — have announced they are entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both players transferred to Jackson State from Power Five programs, with Miller coming from Missouri and Bolden by way of Florida State, respectively.

Miller recorded 226 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, nine passes defended, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his two seasons with JSU.

Thank you Jackson Mississippi, The thing my team and I have a accomplished is once in a lifetime, TIME TO REPRESENT! Always remember #TSDontStop #Refuse2BDenied pic.twitter.com/7lIeNdpyal — Aubrey Miller jr. (@Loose_Qannon) December 17, 2022

He was named to the All-SWAC first-team each season, including being named to the FCS All-American team and winning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Bolden joined Jackson State in the 2021 spring season making his name on special teams while also playing solid defense.

During the 2021 fall season, the Florida State transfer was named to the FCS All-American second team as a kick returner, producing 591 yards on 16 returns and scoring two touchdowns.

Bolden made more of an impact on the defensive end this season posting 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.