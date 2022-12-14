You might also like

Delaware State could be in the process of filling its head coaching vacancy as it is being reported the school is targeting Howard offensive coordinator Lee Hull.

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN college football writer, tweeted that Delaware State had identified Hull as coach.

A former Canadian Football League player, Hull has been involved in coaching at the collegiate level since 1998. He has served on different staffs in his career, including his alma mater Holy Cross, Oregon State, Maryland, and Wagner.

In 2016, Hull briefly spent time in the NFL as a wide receiver coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Source: #Howard offensive coordinator Lee Hull is expected to be the next head coach at #DelawareState. Former HC at Morgan State, also spent time with Maryland and the Indianapolis Colts. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 14, 2022

Hull is not new to being a head coach in the MEAC after previously leading Morgan State in 2014 and 2015. In his first season with the Bears, he led them to their last MEAC title to date and a berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Hornets announced they would be moving on from Rod Milstead ending his five-year stint with the team. Delaware State finished this past season 5-6 overall bringing Milstead’s overall record to 17-33 as head coach.

Should Hull accept the position, he would be tasked with leading a Hornets team that has not had a winning season since 2012 and has not won a MEAC title since 2007.