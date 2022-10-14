You might also like

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders will be featured on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Journalist Jon Wertheim and the CBS 60 Minutes crew recently spent time with the NFL Hall of Famer at Jackson State University to examine how Sanders was able to transform the football program all while uplifting HBCU football and the city where the team calls home.

Here is a clip from the segment with Sanders:

It will not be the only time “Coach Prime” will be the subject matter on national television. Prime Video announced this week that Sanders will be the star of a four-part docuseries that will air in December.