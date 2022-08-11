It’s never too early to think about March Madness.

Joe Lunardi, the ESPN college basketball analyst, released his latest NCAA Tournament projections and two HBCUs are projected to make the field of 68.

Per Lunardi’s Bracketology piece, Norfolk State and Jackson State have identified tournament qualifiers.

According to the bracket, Norfolk State and Jackson State are slotted as No. 16 seeds in the Midwest and South regions, respectively. Lunardi has the Spartans in the First Four playing against Nicholls State for the right to take on projected No. 1 seed Houston in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Tigers are expected to match up against Sacred Heart, with the winner advancing to play Kentucky, the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

Norfolk State won the MEAC championship a year ago before losing in the opening round to Baylor.

Jackson State has not appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2007.