Yet another HBCU player has signed with Major League Football as former Bowie State quarterback Ja’rome Johnson inked a deal with the Arkansas Attack.

He is the second HBCU quarterback to sign with the Attack along with former St. Augustine’s quarterback Jalen Jones.

Johnson’s college career began at University of Virginia-Wise where he played two seasons before transferring to Bowie State in 2019.

Some told me i was never gonna make it this far so i just laced up my cleats and continue to prove them wrong. It’s never what you can’t do it’s how you gonna get it done . Time to work 💯🙏🏾 #TMG🖤 pic.twitter.com/ogVODJk6qf — #⃣7️⃣ (@jarome_7) July 13, 2022

In his first season with the Bulldogs, Johnson recorded 1,860 passing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 996 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

He led Bowie State to their first unbeaten regular season in school history and was named CIAA Offensive Player of the Year.

This past season, the former Bulldog posted 2,223 passing yards scoring 24 touchdowns and 454 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

He led the team to CIAA championships in each of his two seasons as the starter.

Johnson helped lead Bowie State to their best run in the Division II playoffs last year advancing to the Regional Final.