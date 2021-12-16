Southern All-American linebacker Jordan Lewis enters the transfer portal

Southern All-American defensive end Jordan Lewis has entered the transfer portal.

The junior made the announcement on social media Thursday.

“First I would like to thank God for giving me this talent. Thank you to all of my coaches that gave me the opportunity to pursue my dreams as a Jaguar,” Lewis wrote. “I want to thank my teammates and Jaguar Nation for some of the greatest moments in my college career. With that being said, I am entering my name into the transfer portal.”

Lewis registered a breakout spring 2021 season, earning both the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS.

The junior led FCS in sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (15), tackle yardage for loss (82), sack yardage (73) and sacks per game (2.1). His performance helped the Jaguars finish the spring season with a 5-1 record.

During the fall, Lewis record 29 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in nine games for Southern. He will have one season of collegiate eligibility left and is sure to be a highly sought after player in the portal.